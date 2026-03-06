West Virginia faces Arizona State in Big 12 Tournament

Arizona State Sun Devils (24-9, 11-9 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (24-6, 14-4 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday,…

Arizona State Sun Devils (24-9, 11-9 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (24-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 West Virginia plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Arizona State.

The Mountaineers have gone 14-4 against Big 12 opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. West Virginia ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Carter McCray averaging 2.7.

The Sun Devils’ record in Big 12 action is 11-9. Arizona State is 5-2 in one-possession games.

West Virginia makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Arizona State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.4 per game West Virginia gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mountaineers won 53-43 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Kierra Wheeler led the Mountaineers with 16 points, and McKinna Brackens led the Sun Devils with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler is averaging 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Gia Cooke is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Elliott is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals. Brackens is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

