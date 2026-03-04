Washington State Cougars and Seattle U Redhawks play in WCC Tournament

Seattle U Redhawks (5-24, 1-17 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (7-24, 6-12 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-24, 1-17 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (7-24, 6-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Seattle U square off in the WCC Tournament.

The Cougars are 6-12 against WCC opponents and 1-12 in non-conference play. Washington State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 1-17 in WCC play. Seattle U is 2-17 against opponents over .500.

Washington State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Washington State allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Washington State won the last matchup 69-55 on Feb. 27. Alex Covill scored 18 to help lead Washington State to the win, and Ella Brubaker scored 17 points for Seattle U.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jana Vesic is averaging 8.2 points for the Redhawks. Brubaker is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

