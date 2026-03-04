Washington Huskies play in Big Ten Tournament against the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on USC in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 10-8 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Washington averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 9-9 in Big Ten play. USC ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Laura Williams averaging 2.0.

Washington averages 72.0 points, 9.6 more per game than the 62.4 USC allows. USC has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trojans won 59-50 in the last matchup on Dec. 8. Jazzy Davidson led the Trojans with 22 points, and Sayvia Sellers led the Huskies with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 19.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 14.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Davidson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 17.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.