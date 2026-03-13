Virginia plays Miami (FL) in ACC Tournament

Miami Hurricanes (25-7, 14-5 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (28-4, 16-3 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (25-7, 14-5 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (28-4, 16-3 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Virginia plays in the ACC Tournament against Miami (FL).

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC games is 16-3, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Virginia is third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC action is 14-5. Miami (FL) is third in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.0.

Virginia is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) averages 14.2 more points per game (82.6) than Virginia gives up to opponents (68.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 86-83 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Jacari White led the Cavaliers with 17 points, and Shelton Henderson led the Hurricanes with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Malik Reneau is averaging 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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