Virginia Cavaliers and Clemson Tigers square off in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (20-10, 11-7 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (19-10, 11-7 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia…

Clemson Tigers (20-10, 11-7 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (19-10, 11-7 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays in the ACC Tournament against Clemson.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-7 against ACC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Virginia averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 11-7 against ACC opponents. Clemson has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia averages 76.1 points, 17.2 more per game than the 58.9 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 68.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 64.3 Virginia allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Virginia won the last matchup 73-63 on Jan. 2. Tabitha Amanze scored 18 to help lead Virginia to the win, and Rachael Rose scored 16 points for Clemson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is averaging 19.3 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Cavaliers. Amanze is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Moore is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.2 points for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.