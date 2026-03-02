Live Radio
Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

The Associated Press

March 2, 2026, 11:49 PM

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Hodge was hurt Saturday night during an 89-57 loss at then-No. 15 St. John’s, and Villanova announced Monday that further testing revealed the injury requires surgery.

The native of Belgium started 29 games in his first season playing for the Wildcats after sitting out the 2024-25 season due to an NCAA initial eligibility ruling. The 6-foot-8 Hodge averaged 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Villanova is 22-7 overall and 13-5 in the Big East. The Wildcats will be the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament.

