Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers square off in SEC Tournament

Tennessee Volunteers (22-10, 12-7 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (24-7, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (22-10, 12-7 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (24-7, 11-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Vanderbilt plays in the SEC Tournament against No. 25 Tennessee.

The Commodores have gone 11-7 against SEC teams, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt scores 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC action is 12-7. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.5.

Vanderbilt scores 86.9 points, 17.7 more per game than the 69.2 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Vanderbilt won 86-82 in the last matchup on March 7. Tyler led Vanderbilt with 25 points, and Amari Evans led Tennessee with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Commodores. AK Okereke is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games.

Gillespie averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Nate Ament is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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