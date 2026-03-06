Utah visits Baylor after Yessoufou’s 20-point performance

Utah Utes (10-20, 2-15 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-15, 5-12 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (10-20, 2-15 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-15, 5-12 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Utah after Tounde Yessoufou scored 20 points in Baylor’s 77-64 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bears are 10-6 on their home court. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 15.7 assists per game led by Isaac Williams averaging 3.2.

The Utes are 2-15 against Big 12 opponents. Utah averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Baylor is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Utah allows to opponents. Utah averages 74.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 77.0 Baylor gives up to opponents.

The Bears and Utes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists. Yessoufou is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.9 points for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.