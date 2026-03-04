UT Arlington visits Tarleton State following Johnson’s 24-point showing

UT Arlington Mavericks (15-13, 7-9 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-16, 5-12 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (15-13, 7-9 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-16, 5-12 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts UT Arlington after Dior Johnson scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 82-67 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Texans are 10-5 in home games. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 4.0.

The Mavericks are 7-9 in WAC play. UT Arlington is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Tarleton State averages 74.9 points, 7.5 more per game than the 67.4 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State allows.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. UT Arlington won the last meeting 71-64 on Jan. 22. Raysean Seamster scored 23 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaia Isaac is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 5.6 points. Andy Sigiscar is shooting 60.6% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Marcell McCreary is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mavericks. Seamster is averaging 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

