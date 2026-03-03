USC visits Steinbach and Washington

USC Trojans (18-11, 7-11 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (18-11, 7-11 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays USC after Hannes Steinbach scored 22 points in Washington’s 90-73 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Huskies have gone 9-6 in home games. Washington is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 7-11 in Big Ten play. USC is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Washington’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game USC allows. USC averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Washington gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Washington won the last meeting 84-76 on Dec. 6. Steinbach scored 24 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Huskies. Steinbach is averaging 18.5 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Alijah Arenas is averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.