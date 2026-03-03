UMBC earns 91-52 victory against NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — DJ Armstrong scored 14 points as UMBC beat NJIT 91-52 on Tuesday. Armstrong finished 4 of…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — DJ Armstrong scored 14 points as UMBC beat NJIT 91-52 on Tuesday.

Armstrong finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range for the Retrievers (21-8, 14-2 America East Conference). Riley Jacobs scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Jose Roberto Tanchyn had 10 points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Retrievers picked up their ninth straight win.

Sebastian Robinson led the Highlanders (15-16, 10-6) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Melvyn Ebonkoli added seven points for NJIT. David Bolden finished with seven points and two steals.

The America East tournament runs Saturday through March 14 at campus sites. UMBC is the top seed and NJIT finished third in the regular season.

