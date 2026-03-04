UL Monroe meets Louisiana in Sun Belt Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-25, 3-16 Sun Belt) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (13-15, 7-11 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-25, 3-16 Sun Belt) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (13-15, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe squares off against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Warhawks’ record in Sun Belt games is 7-11, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference play. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.9 assists per game led by Nakiyah Mays-Prince averaging 4.6.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ record in Sun Belt action is 3-16. Louisiana has a 1-16 record against opponents over .500.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 58.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 68.9 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warhawks won 102-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Mays-Prince led the Warhawks with 20 points, and Mikaylah Manley led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is averaging 11.7 points for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kahlen Norris averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Manley is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.