UIC takes on Evansville in MVC Tournament

Evansville Purple Aces (7-24, 5-15 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (14-17, 9-11 MVC) Coralville, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-24, 5-15 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (14-17, 9-11 MVC)

Coralville, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UIC and Evansville square off in the MVC Tournament.

The Flames are 9-11 against MVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. UIC is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Aces are 5-15 against MVC teams. Evansville is third in the MVC with 15.3 assists per game led by Camryn Runner averaging 5.5.

UIC scores 66.0 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 76.0 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 67.5 points per game, 1.8 more than the 65.7 UIC allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UIC won the last meeting 68-65 on Feb. 7. Jessica Carrothers scored 18 to help lead UIC to the win, and Runner scored 18 points for Evansville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carrothers is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 18.6 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sydney Huber is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 8.3 points. Runner is averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

