UCSD and CSU Fullerton face off in conference showdown

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-12, 12-6 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (20-8, 15-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on CSU Fullerton in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Tritons are 9-4 on their home court. UCSD averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Titans are 12-6 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSD’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UCSD allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UCSD won 81-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Makayla Rose led UCSD with 22 points, and Cristina Jones led CSU Fullerton with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Condron is averaging 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Rose is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 16.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Titans. Kya Pearson is averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 13.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

