UCSB Gauchos and UC Riverside Highlanders square off in Big West Tournament

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-20, 8-12 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (20-9, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on UC Riverside in the Big West Tournament.

The Gauchos have gone 12-8 against Big West teams, with an 8-1 record in non-conference play. UCSB is third in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.9 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Highlanders are 8-12 in Big West play. UC Riverside is sixth in the Big West giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

UCSB is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 63.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 59.9 UCSB gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UCSB won the last matchup 61-57 on Feb. 27. Skylar Burke scored 15 to help lead UCSB to the win, and Hannah Wickstrom scored 25 points for UC Riverside.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Borter is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

