UCLA takes on Washington in Big Ten Tournament

Washington Huskies (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-1, 18-0 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA and Washington play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Bruins are 18-0 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. UCLA leads the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 57.1 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Huskies’ record in Big Ten action is 11-8. Washington ranks third in the Big Ten giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

UCLA makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Washington averages 15.0 more points per game (72.1) than UCLA gives up (57.1).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bruins won 82-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Lauren Betts led the Bruins with 23 points, and Brynn McGaughy led the Huskies with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sayvia Sellers is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 14.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

