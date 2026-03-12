UCLA Bruins and Rutgers Scarlet Knights play in Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-18, 7-14 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-18, 7-14 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten)

Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA and Rutgers square off in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 13-7 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. UCLA has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-14 against Big Ten teams. Rutgers is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCLA’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 70.9 points per game, equal to what UCLA allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. UCLA won the last meeting 98-66 on Feb. 4. Xavier Booker scored 24 to help lead UCLA to the win, and Kaden Powers scored 18 points for Rutgers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bruins. Trent Perry is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emmanuel Ogbole is averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.