UC San Diego knocks off Cal Poly 80-64

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Chaikin scored 17 points as UCSD beat Cal Poly 80-64 on Saturday night. Chaikin shot…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Chaikin scored 17 points as UCSD beat Cal Poly 80-64 on Saturday night.

Chaikin shot 4 for 11 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (21-9, 11-7 Big West Conference). Hudson Mayes added 15 points and five rebounds while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor. Leo Beath had 12 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (13-17, 9-9) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Cal Poly also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Cayden Ward. Jake Davis also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.