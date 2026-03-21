Tulsa, UNLV meet in NIT

UNLV Rebels (18-16, 12-10 MWC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (27-7, 14-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (18-16, 12-10 MWC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (27-7, 14-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa squares off against UNLV in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane are 14-6 against AAC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Tulsa averages 85.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Rebels’ record in MWC action is 12-10. UNLV is 8-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Tulsa is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tylen Riley is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rebels. Issac Williamson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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