Tulsa Golden Hurricane and North Texas Mean Green play in AAC Tournament

North Texas Mean Green (19-13, 10-9 AAC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (25-6, 13-5 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

North Texas Mean Green (19-13, 10-9 AAC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (25-6, 13-5 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays in the AAC Tournament against North Texas.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 13-5 against AAC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Tulsa is second in the AAC scoring 86.0 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Mean Green are 10-9 in AAC play. North Texas is seventh in the AAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Reece Robinson averaging 2.2.

Tulsa averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 70.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 72.4 Tulsa gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Golden Hurricane won 82-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Tylen Riley led the Golden Hurricane with 20 points, and Je’Shawn Stevenson led the Mean Green with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is averaging 16.5 points for the Golden Hurricane. Riley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Stevenson is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 17.3 points and two steals. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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