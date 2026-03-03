Tulsa faces UTSA on 3-game road slide

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-10, 10-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (13-14, 8-8 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-10, 10-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (13-14, 8-8 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will try to break its three-game road losing streak when the Golden Hurricane face UTSA.

The Roadrunners are 8-4 on their home court. UTSA ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Cheyenne Rowe leads the Roadrunners with 8.7 boards.

The Golden Hurricane are 10-6 in AAC play. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

UTSA is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa scores 8.6 more points per game (68.5) than UTSA gives up to opponents (59.9).

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. UTSA won the last matchup 66-47 on Feb. 7. Idara Udo scored 18 points points to help lead the Roadrunners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Hannah Riddick is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.