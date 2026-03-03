Tuhy leads American against Lehigh after 23-point performance

American Eagles (6-22, 4-13 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-12, 11-5 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (6-22, 4-13 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-12, 11-5 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Lehigh after Charlotte Tuhy scored 23 points in American’s 79-76 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-4 in home games. Lehigh has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 4-13 in conference games. American has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lehigh scores 65.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 66.4 American allows. American’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lehigh won 79-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Whitney Lind led Lehigh with 23 points, and Madisyn Moore-Nicholson led American with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Fandre is averaging 16.4 points for the Mountain Hawks. Alana Reddy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Molly Driscoll is averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. Tuhy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.