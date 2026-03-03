Treadwell, Tenebay lift South Carolina State to 61-59 victory over Delaware State

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Noah Treadwell had 18 points and Florian Tenebay made two free throws with four seconds left…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Noah Treadwell had 18 points and Florian Tenebay made two free throws with four seconds left to rally South Carolina State to a 61-59 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Treadwell went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (8-21, 6-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jayden Johnson had 12 points and Cameron Clark scored 11. Tenebay made 7 of 8 foul shots and scored nine off the bench.

Jalen St. Clair had 13 points lead the Hornets (6-22, 1-12), who have lost seven in a row. Rahmir Moore added 12 points and Ponce James scored 10.

