Townsend scores 17, Yale downs Princeton 78-53

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend had 17 points in Yale’s 78-53 victory against Princeton on Saturday.

Townsend also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (23-5, 11-3 Ivy League). Casey Simmons and Trevor Mullin each scored 14 points.

Malik Abdullahi, Landon Clark and Dalen Davis led the Tigers (9-20, 5-9) in scoring, all finishing with 11 points. Abdullahi also had six rebounds.

