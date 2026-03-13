Toledo takes on UMass in MAC Tournament

UMass Minutemen (17-15, 8-11 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (18-14, 12-7 MAC) Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets…

UMass Minutemen (17-15, 8-11 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (18-14, 12-7 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and UMass square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets’ record in MAC play is 12-7, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Toledo ranks eighth in the MAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 4.5.

The Minutemen’s record in MAC games is 8-11. UMass is third in the MAC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Leonardo Bettiol averaging 7.9.

Toledo’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. UMass won the last meeting 84-82 on Jan. 20. Bettiol scored 20 to help lead UMass to the victory, and Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 22 points for Toledo.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig is averaging 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Blyden is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bettiol is scoring 18.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 18.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 82.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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