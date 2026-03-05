Texas State Bobcats and South Alabama Jaguars play in Sun Belt Tournament

South Alabama Jaguars (14-17, 7-13 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (11-18, 7-11 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (14-17, 7-13 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (11-18, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State takes on South Alabama in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 7-11 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Texas State allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 7-13 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 5.4.

Texas State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.6% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. South Alabama won 64-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Tamara Ortiz led South Alabama with 14 points, and Deja Jones led Texas State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks is averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Amyah Sutton is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Chrysta Narcisse is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

