Texas Longhorns take on the Ole Miss Rebels in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (23-10, 10-8 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (29-3, 15-3 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas squares off against No. 24 Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns have gone 15-3 against SEC opponents, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. Texas has a 24-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rebels are 10-8 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Christeen Iwuala averaging 8.4.

Texas’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss scores 19.5 more points per game (75.7) than Texas allows (56.2).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Texas won the last matchup 67-64 on Jan. 4. Jordan Lee scored 17 to help lead Texas to the victory, and Cotie McMahon scored 19 points for Ole Miss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals. Madison Booker is shooting 50.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

McMahon is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rebels. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 13.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

