Texas A&M-CC faces Houston Christian, looks to end 3-game skid

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-23, 4-17 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-20, 6-15 Southland) Houston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-23, 4-17 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-20, 6-15 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC comes into the matchup with Houston Christian after losing three in a row.

The Huskies have gone 5-7 in home games. Houston Christian is 3-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Islanders are 4-17 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston Christian scores 60.1 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 68.2 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Houston Christian gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Houston Christian won 63-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Kamryn McLaurin led Houston Christian with 13 points, and Rayna Williams led Texas A&M-CC with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Booth is averaging 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Madison Hurta is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Wooten is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists. Marissa Shelton is shooting 31.7% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Islanders: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.