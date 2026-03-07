Tennessee State Tigers and Morehead State Eagles play for OVC Championship

Morehead State Eagles (20-12, 16-5 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (22-9, 16-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (20-12, 16-5 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (22-9, 16-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Morehead State in the OVC Championship.

The Tigers’ record in OVC play is 16-5, and their record is 6-4 against non-conference opponents. Tennessee State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 16-5 in OVC play. Morehead State has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Morehead State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Tennessee State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 94-86 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Josiah LeGree led the Eagles with 25 points, and Travis Harper II led the Tigers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.3 points. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Jon Carroll is averaging 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

