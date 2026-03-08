Tejada scores 30 as Towson ousts No. 2 seed Charleston 81-56 in CAA quarterfinal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 30 points to lead Towson to an 81-56 upset romp over second-seeded Charleston on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 30 points to lead Towson to an 81-56 upset romp over second-seeded Charleston on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

No. 7 seed Towson (19-14) will play the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Hofstra and sixth-seeded William & Mary in a Monday semifinal.

Tejada shot 11 for 17 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson added 13 points and seven assists, while Ryan Conway scored nine on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

Christian Reeves led the Cougars (21-11) with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jlynn Counter added 11 points and four assists. Chol Machot totaled 10 points and two blocks.

Towson took the lead for good with 18:29 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-32 at halftime, with Tejada racking up 17 points. Towson pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half that upped their lead to 24.

