TCU’s Xavier Edmonds has double-double in NCAA bid-boosting 73-65 win at No. 10 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Xavier Edmonds had 20 points and 12 rebounds as TCU got another big win in its late push to get into the NCAA Tournament, winning 73-65 at No. 10 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Edmonds’ putback layup with 31 seconds left pushed the lead to 71-65 for Horned Frogs (20-10, 10-7 Big 12), who have won seven of their last eight games. It was their third win this season against a top-10 team, including a win over then-No. 5 Iowa State during this stretch.

Texas Tech (22-8, 12-5) had won three games in a row since losing standout post J.T. Toppin to a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. The Red Raiders, who finish 14-2 at home, had moved up six spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, matching their season-opening ranking after going to the Elite Eight last season.

Micah Robinson scored 15 points for the Frogs, and Jayden Pierre had 14. David Punch, their leading scorer, was limited to six points while having foul issues, but still had 10 rebounds.

Donovan Atwell led Tech with 19 points and five 3-pointers, extending his single-season school record to 115. Jaylen Petty scored 17, while Christian Anderson had 11 points and nine assists.

Two free throws by Edmonds with 9:13 left snapped a 50-all tie and put TCU ahead to stay. A 3-pointer by Liutauras Lelevicius with 2:06 remaining stretched the lead to nine points, though Atwell had a steal that led to a layup for Petty before he made his last 3 for Tech’s final points with 46 seconds left.

Up next

TCU: Hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

Texas Texas: Closes its regular season at BYU on Saturday.

