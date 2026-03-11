TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-13, 7-12 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (21-10, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-13, 7-12 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (21-10, 11-7 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU squares off against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. TCU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 7-12 against Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than TCU gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. TCU won 95-92 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. David Punch led TCU with 19 points, and Parsa Fallah led Oklahoma State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Punch is averaging 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Xavier Edmonds is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is averaging 17 points for the Cowboys. Kanye Clary is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 79.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.