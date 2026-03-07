TCU Horned Frogs play in Big 12 Tournament against the Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats (18-16, 11-10 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (28-4, 16-3 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4…

Kansas State Wildcats (18-16, 11-10 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (28-4, 16-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU and Kansas State meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 play is 16-3, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. TCU has a 23-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 11-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas State averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

TCU averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 33.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Horned Frogs won 77-55 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. Olivia Miles led the Horned Frogs with 29 points, and Taryn Sides led the Wildcats with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Silva is averaging 9.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Miles is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sides is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Nastja Claessens is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 24.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

