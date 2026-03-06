TCU Horned Frogs and BYU Cougars square off in Big 12 Tournament

BYU Cougars (22-10, 11-9 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (27-4, 15-3 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 2:30 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (22-10, 11-9 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (27-4, 15-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU plays BYU in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs have gone 15-3 against Big 12 teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 79.0 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 11-9. BYU ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 6.6.

TCU averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game BYU allows. BYU scores 14.4 more points per game (70.7) than TCU gives up (56.3).

The teams square off for the second time this season. TCU won the last meeting 72-48 on Jan. 1. Clara Silva scored 15 to help lead TCU to the victory, and Sydney Benally scored 18 points for BYU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 20.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rohkohl is averaging 8.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

