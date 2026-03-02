Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Taylor scores 21 to…

Taylor scores 21 to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-70

The Associated Press

March 2, 2026, 10:19 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cedric Taylor III scored 21 points to help Howard defeat Coppin State 90-70 on Monday night.

Taylor also had five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Bison (20-10, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ose Okokie shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to add 18 points. Bryce Harris went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Demariontay Hall led the way for the Eagles (7-23, 5-8) with 20 points and two steals. Coppin State also got 15 points from Jamari Piercy. Favour Aire also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up