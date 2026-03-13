Stony Brook Seawolves play in CAA Tournament against the Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks (20-10, 13-6 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 12-6 CAA) Washington; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Monmouth Hawks (20-10, 13-6 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 12-6 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays in the CAA Tournament against Monmouth.

The Seawolves have gone 12-6 against CAA teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Stony Brook is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 13-6 against CAA teams. Monmouth is sixth in the CAA with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ella Farrelly averaging 4.2.

Stony Brook is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth scores 7.0 more points per game (64.1) than Stony Brook gives up (57.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Seawolves won 68-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Janay Brantley led the Seawolves with 21 points, and Gigi Gamble led the Hawks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Frost is averaging 8.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Brantley is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gamble is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Alexis Andrews is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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