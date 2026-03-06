Stony Brook plays Campbell in CAA Tournament

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 9-9 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays in the CAA Tournament against Campbell.

The Seawolves have gone 9-9 against CAA opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by Erik Pratt averaging 3.7.

The Fighting Camels’ record in CAA play is 8-10. Campbell is second in the CAA scoring 78.9 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Stony Brook averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Campbell allows. Campbell scores 8.5 more points per game (78.9) than Stony Brook gives up (70.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Stony Brook won 81-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Andrej Shoshkikj led Stony Brook with 19 points, and DJ Smith led Campbell with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Brown III is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 10.4 points. Pratt is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Smith is shooting 38.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

