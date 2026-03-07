Stephenson scores 18, Florida International defeats Western Kentucky 92-67

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Stephenson scored 18 points as Florida International beat Western Kentucky 92-67 on Saturday. Stephenson added eight…

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Stephenson scored 18 points as Florida International beat Western Kentucky 92-67 on Saturday.

Stephenson added eight rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (15-16, 8-12 Conference USA). Julian Mackey scored 17 points and Zawdie Jackson finished with 11 points.

Grant Newell led the Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Western Kentucky also got 15 points from Ryan Myers, and Armelo Boone had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Florida International took the lead for good with 10:19 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-33 at halftime, with Mackey racking up nine points. Florida International outscored Western Kentucky by 13 points over the final half, while Stephenson led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

