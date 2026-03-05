St. John’s meets Xavier in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (11-18, 4-16 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (21-10, 11-9 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m.…

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays in the Big East Tournament against Xavier.

The Red Storm’s record in Big East play is 11-9, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. St. John’s averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Musketeers are 4-16 in Big East play. Xavier gives up 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.3 points per game.

St. John’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 58.7 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 61.2 St. John’s gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Red Storm won 71-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Beautiful Waheed led the Red Storm with 14 points, and Mariyah Noel led the Musketeers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is averaging 12 points for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Noel is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

