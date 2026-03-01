Spink and the Idaho State Bengals host conference foe Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (13-17, 7-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (19-9, 12-5 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (13-17, 7-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (19-9, 12-5 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Idaho State in Big Sky action Monday.

The Bengals have gone 8-4 at home. Idaho State averages 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 7-10 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is fifth in the Big Sky with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Keanna Salave’a averaging 2.8.

Idaho State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho State won 61-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Aspen Caldwell led Idaho State with 14 points, and Rubi Gray led Sacramento State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 12.0 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gray is averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

