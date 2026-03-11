Southern plays in SWAC Tournament against the UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against UAPB.

The Jaguars’ record in SWAC play is 11-7, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference play. Southern is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Lions are 10-8 in SWAC play. UAPB ranks seventh in the SWAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Williams averaging 5.8.

Southern is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. UAPB won the last meeting 75-74 on Jan. 24. Williams scored 23 to help lead UAPB to the win, and Fazl Oshodi scored 17 points for Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars. Oshodi is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 17.5 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.