Southern Illinois takes on Drake in MVC Tournament

Drake Bulldogs (12-19, 6-14 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (16-15, 10-10 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (12-19, 6-14 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (16-15, 10-10 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois and Drake play in the MVC Tournament.

The Salukis’ record in MVC games is 10-10, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Southern Illinois averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC play is 6-14. Drake is seventh in the MVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Okku Federiko averaging 1.9.

Southern Illinois’ average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Illinois allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Southern Illinois won 66-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Damien Mayo Jr. led Southern Illinois with 22 points, and Jalen Quinn led Drake with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quel’Ron House is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Federiko is averaging 9.1 points for the Bulldogs. Quinn is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.