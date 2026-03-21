South Dakota and Northern Colorado meet in NIT

Northern Colorado Bears (23-10, 13-6 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (23-9, 13-5 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (23-10, 13-6 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (23-9, 13-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Northern Colorado in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Coyotes have gone 13-5 against Summit teams, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. South Dakota has a 9-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 13-6 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is fifth in the Big Sky with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 9.3.

South Dakota scores 70.3 points, 10.3 more per game than the 60.0 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Turrubiates is averaging nine points and 7.5 rebounds for the Coyotes. Angelina Robles is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabi Fields is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears. West is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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