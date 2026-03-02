South Alabama Jaguars play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-18, 4-14 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (12-17, 5-13 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-18, 4-14 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (12-17, 5-13 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and Appalachian State play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Jaguars are 5-13 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. South Alabama is sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.3 assists per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 2.6.

The Mountaineers’ record in Sun Belt action is 4-14. Appalachian State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama scores 67.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 61.3 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Appalachian State won the last meeting 60-57 on Jan. 29. Daisia Mitchell scored 17 to help lead Appalachian State to the win, and Gonzalez scored 21 points for South Alabama.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is averaging 9.6 points for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the past 10 games.

Emma Smith is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

