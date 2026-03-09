SMU Mustangs play in ACC Tournament against the Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 6-12 ACC) vs. SMU Mustangs (19-12, 8-10 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 6-12 ACC) vs. SMU Mustangs (19-12, 8-10 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

The Mustangs are 8-10 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. SMU averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Orange’s record in ACC play is 6-12. Syracuse has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

SMU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 75.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 78.4 SMU gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Syracuse won the last meeting 79-78 on Feb. 14. Donnie Freeman scored 18 to help lead Syracuse to the win, and Jaden Toombs scored 19 points for SMU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 17 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.