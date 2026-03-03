Sellers leads Providence against Marquette after 27-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-15, 7-11 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-13 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-15, 7-11 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Marquette after Jaylin Sellers scored 27 points in Providence’s 79-76 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Friars have gone 10-5 in home games. Providence averages 86.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-13 against Big East opponents. Marquette is the top team in the Big East scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

Providence scores 86.8 points, 10.3 more per game than the 76.5 Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. Marquette won the last meeting 105-104 on Jan. 19. Nigel James Jr. scored 38 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Vaaks is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 15.7 points and 3.2 assists. Sellers is shooting 55.2% and averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Royce Parham is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

