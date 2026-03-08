San Francisco beats Portland in West Coast Conference Tournament 82-65

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — David Fuchs had 23 points in No. 5 seed San Francisco’s 82-65 win over ninth-seeded Portland…

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — David Fuchs had 23 points in No. 5 seed San Francisco’s 82-65 win over ninth-seeded Portland on Saturday night in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

San Francisco (17-15) plays No. 4 seed Oregon State in the quarterfinals Sunday.

Fuchs added 16 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ryan Beasley had 12 points and shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Joel Foxwell led the Pilots (15-19) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six assists. Jermaine Ballisager Webb added 11 points for Portland. Cameron Williams also had nine points.

San Francisco got a team-high 15 points across the first half from Fuchs, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 29-29. San Francisco outscored Portland by 17 points in the second half, and Riley scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

