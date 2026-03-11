Sam Houston plays New Mexico State in CUSA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (16-15, 9-12 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (21-10, 13-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico State Aggies (16-15, 9-12 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (21-10, 13-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston and New Mexico State meet in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bearkats are 13-7 against CUSA opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Sam Houston averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Aggies are 9-12 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Sam Houston makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). New Mexico State averages 75.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 74.4 Sam Houston gives up.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. New Mexico State won the last matchup 87-78 on Dec. 21. Elijah Elliott scored 18 to help lead New Mexico State to the win, and Justin Begg scored 20 points for Sam Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bearkats. Jacob Walker is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Pickens is averaging 4.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Aggies. Jemel Jones is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.