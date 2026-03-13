Sam Houston Bearkats take on the Kennesaw State Owls in CUSA Tournament

Kennesaw State Owls (19-13, 11-10 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (22-10, 14-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Kennesaw State Owls (19-13, 11-10 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (22-10, 14-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -4.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Kennesaw State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bearkats are 14-7 against CUSA opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA with 15.4 assists per game led by Kashie Natt averaging 2.3.

The Owls are 11-10 against CUSA teams. Kennesaw State ranks second in the CUSA with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 8.5.

Sam Houston makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Sam Houston won the last matchup 83-79 on Feb. 14. Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 21 to help lead Sam Houston to the victory, and RJ Johnson scored 21 points for Kennesaw State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bearkats. Jacob Walker is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Owls. Sherman is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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