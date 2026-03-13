Saint Louis plays in A-10 Tournament against the George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-14, 9-10 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (27-4, 15-3 A-10) Pittsburgh; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (18-14, 9-10 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (27-4, 15-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis squares off against George Washington in the A-10 Tournament.

The Billikens are 15-3 against A-10 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Revolutionaries’ record in A-10 action is 9-10. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 8.8.

Saint Louis averages 87.8 points, 14.5 more per game than the 73.3 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 13.0 more points per game (82.1) than Saint Louis allows (69.1).

The teams square off for the second time this season. Saint Louis won the last matchup 79-76 on Jan. 28. Trey Green scored 23 to help lead Saint Louis to the victory, and Christian Jones scored 15 points for George Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Luke Hunger is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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